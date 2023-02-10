Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara raises $925,000 for their charitable grant pool

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara announced on Feb. 9 they will have a record $925,000 in collected funds for their grant pool this year.

This brings the organization's total giving to more than $10.4 million since its formation in 2004.

The group's 1,200 members will vote next month on the non-profit projects that will receive money with results announced on May 9.

WFSB Board Chair Jamie Dufek said, "The needs in south Santa Barbara County are greater than ever, and as the Women's Fund heads into our 20th anniversary year in 2024, we do so with more giving and more members than ever."

Interested in learning more about The Women's Fund of Santa Barbara? Follow this link to their website.