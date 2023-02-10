Goleta delays 90-minute Old Town parking plans until summer of 2023

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta has postponed 90-minute parking restrictions in Old Town and moved those proposed parking rules to coincide with the Hollister Avenue Striping project in the summer.

Plans to implement 90-minute parking in the spring were announced on Feb. 3 to try to minimize parking spaces lost during construction in the area according to the city.

Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said, “The City appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to improve the parking experience for residents, businesses, and visitors in Old Town.”

When the restrictions are put into place this summer, parking on Hollister Avenue will be limited to 90 minutes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Signs will be posted in the area before these new parking rules are enforced with tickets.

Interested in learning more about the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project that was approved in October of 2022? Click this link or contact Derek Rapp, Contract Traffic Engineer at drapp@cityofgoleta.org or call at 805-770-0205.