Santa Barbara County School Districts and Unions call for affordable housing in letter to Board of Supervisors

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County School Districts and Unions have sent a letter to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors ahead of the Housing Element meeting urging leaders to prioritize and approve affordable housing projects.

The community coalition expressed frustration at the continued inaction that has contributed to the teacher and staff shortage at schools.

“We know solutions aren’t easy, there is always a reason not to move forward with certain projects. However, the lack of development is creating a crisis for our schools. It’s harder than ever to recruit and retain employees,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

Due to the high cost of living, the coalition says it is near "impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living" to afford housing in the county, which causes longer commutes from Camarillo and Arroyo Grande for school staff.

“We know many of you are parents in our district and count on us to deliver on the promise of an exemplary education, so we urge you to prioritize your children, our children, and our community and heed the call for help to support affordable housing,” the coalition said.

The letter was signed by top officials from the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Santa Barbara Teachers Association, the California School Employees Association, the Hope Elementary School District, the Hope District Teachers Association, the Goleta Union School District, and the United Teaching Profession of Goleta.

Speakers from the group will attend the upcoming Housing Element meeting on Feb. 14.

Read the full letter sent to local officials below.