Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch.

Savrnoch said Ortiz was sentenced for the willful, premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of Torres that occurred on June 1, 2019.

Wednesday's sentencing came as a result of Ortiz’s plea on Dec. 28, 2022, where he pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder, admitted that he used a knife in the commission of the murder of Torres, and committed the murder in association with members of the Westside criminal street gang for the benefit of the Westside gang.

The DA's Office said Ortiz was held accountable in this case due to the investigative work and corroboration between the Santa Barbara Police Department and the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McCallister.