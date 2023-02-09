Goleta Beach County Park to partially reopen

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County officials announced that Goleta Beach County Park will partially reopen to the public on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The county said that parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier.

However, the parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms.

"While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely," said the county.

PC: Santa Barbara County

Due to ongoing emergency beach operations, the county said the park's west end will remain closed and work in this area will take place Monday - Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer, Kelsey Gerckens, said park visitors should be aware of large trucks entering and exiting the park and keep away from the operation area.

"The material in this area is unstable, and walking through the work site could lead to an injury," said Gerckens.

Gerckens said that the work which began on Jan. 11, 2023, is expected to last until the end of March.

"People traveling on the Obern Trail Path (Atascadero Creek Trail) should use caution when traveling through the park due to operations near the park entrance," said Gerckens.

For more information on beach nourishment operations, visit www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops.

"Para más información sobre las operaciones de restauración de playas, visite: www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops y seleccione “Select Language” y elija “Spanish” para leer la información en español."