Santa Barbara County Disaster Recovery Assistance Centers to close mid February

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The south county Disaster Recovery Assistance Center at Direct Relief will close from Feb. 8 to Feb.10 and reopen on Feb. 11 with modified hours until last day of operation.

The north county center at the AHC Santa Maria campus remains open for all county residents with the same hours during the south county closure, but will modify hours the week of Feb. 11. You can find the upcoming hours and locations below.

North County Center:

Open: Until February 26, 2023

Hours February 8-10, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hours February 11-26, 2023: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Allan Hancock College, 800 South College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454, Building O-300

South County Center:

Temporarily closed Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 10

Open: February 11-15, 2023

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93117

The last day of operation for the south county center is Feb. 15, while the north county center will close Feb. 26.

The center provides long-term storm recovery assistance in the aftermath of the January 2023 storms from helping residents apply for federal aid, loans, and more. Bilingual services are on-site.