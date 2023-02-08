No cancer concerns found so far in Dos Pueblos High School environmental assessment

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Unified School District shared an update Wednesday on an environmental assessment at Dos Pueblos High School, saying that so far, there are no health concerns to report.

This update comes after staff members shared concerns about the number of employees diagnosed with cancer over the past several years.

SBUSD said the company Geosyntec collected soil and air samples from the campus, and the lab results were reviewed by district staff and County Public Health. So far, there are no health concerns to report.

In addition, the California Cancer Registry said it hasn't found any common link or clusters in its review of Dos Pueblos staff cancer cases.

The district will provide another update when they receive a final report.