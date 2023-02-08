Curtain rises for 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival: February 8 – 18

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The curtain rises tonight for the 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The red carpet is out and the marquee lights are on at the Arlington Theatre for Wednesday's opening night, which is already sold out, featuring the world premiere of "Miranda’s Victim.

Tonight's event begins at 8:00 p.m.

Honorees this year include Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and many more. And, many of this year's honorees are also nominated for academy awards.

