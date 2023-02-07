Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
State of the Union address will try to win over voters of all political persuasions

The guest list for first lady Dr. Jill Biden's box offers a blueprint for what to expect in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- People involved in political parties sometimes watch the State of Union like sports fans watch the Super Bowl.

It isn't exactly the big game for President Joseph R. Biden, but he will be trying to reach people on both sides of the aisle.

This is the first SOTU since Republicans won back the house.

Speechwriters chosen by President Biden have already helped him create a beginning, middle and end with the hopes of having memorable moments and words that will be remembered.

The speech will be a roadmap to where the Biden Administration hopes the nation will be headed this year.

It will also include some accomplishments and difficult issues most people want tackled such as the opioid crisis .

Special guests will include Tyre Nichols parents and Camarillo teacher Shannon Klemann.

Your News Channel will have highlights and reaction tonight on the news at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

