Local Turkish business owner hopes and the U.S.and nonprofits such as Shelter Box USA will help his homeland

Carpinteria, Calif.-The owner of SADE Turkish Coffee and Delights on Carpinteria Ave. is hoping the United States and local nonprofits such as Shelter Box USA will help his homeland.

Ali Uzuntepe grew up in Istanbul and recalls major earthquakes in his youth.

He said Turkey is seismically active.

His phone is full of messages from people checking in and he posted a ribbon on social media to raise awareness. (sadeturkishcoffee.com)

He said the focus is on search and rescue and the need for heavy equipment to help find people beneath the rubble.

Shelter Box USA's headquarters is located just a few miles away from SADE.

The nonprofit's Communications Director Jeremy Jacobs said they are sending a team to Turkey to access the situation before officially announcing plans to send the big green boxes full of equipment needed to survive.

Shelter Box USA'S communication director says they have been busy helping people shelter in war-torn Ukraine where it is cold like Turkey.

Shelter Boxes are strategically stored in warehouses around the world that can easily be depleted when disasters strike.

People are welcome to donate and may earmark donations to certain disasters such as Turkey and neighboring Syria that is also impacted by the earthquake.

"It is devastation and there are thousand of buildings and homes either destroyed or partially destroyed," said Jacobs" So there's going to be a lot people out there in that region looking for somewhere warm to call home."

For more information visit https://www.shelterboxusa.org

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the quake and ways to help tonight on the news.