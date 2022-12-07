Santa Barbara Unified School District approves new outdoor learning environment

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Harding University Partnership School is set to construct a new outdoor classroom after the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the proposal.

The addition of an outdoor classroom is apart of the district's commitment to creating modern educational spaces for students. The classroom will replace a current play space.

Funded through the "Project H.O.P.E + S" the elementary classroom won't only receive an outdoor makeover but will develop STEM labs into the classroom model.

The District’s Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said, “We look forward to seeing this outdoor classroom enhance learning at Harding. As we seek ways to meet the needs of all learners, a project like this is a model for enriched learning opportunities."

Construction will begin at the end of this month and take place over Winter Break. It is planned to be completed before students return back to campus.