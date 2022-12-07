Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 10:15 am

American Idol Jackson Gillies stops by News Channel 3-12 to discuss upcoming Dec. 9 winter music showcase

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team sat down with American Idol Season 17 contestant Jackson Gillies to talk about their upcoming performance on Dec. 9 in the Grace Fisher Foundation winter music showcase.

The annual showcase at the Granada Theatre this Friday Dec. 9 features performances by Gillies, the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra, State Street Ballet dancers, and many more local performance groups.

All proceeds go to adaptive art, music, and dance classes for disabled teens and students.

Get a sneak peek into the showcase above and buy your tickets here now.

