Women’s Economic Ventures awarded $2,000 to continue local economic women empowerment

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Women's Economic Ventures received a $2,000 donation from Spherion’s Community Giveback Program in an award ceremony Tuesday morning.

The giveback program contributes funds to local organizations dedicated to creating change in Goleta and Oxnard.

Women's Economic Ventures assists community women to discover their economic power and claim their dreams through financial independence and access. The donation will go toward maintaining and possibly expanding economic services to women in Santa Barbara.

The organization was presented the check in a ceremony at their Santa Barbara offices.

