Wildfire reduction continues in Stevens Park

City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara City Fire and Parks and Recreation Departments continue to reduce wildfire risks in Stevens Park by removing invasive plant species.

The step in habitat management carefully plans where and what to target in certain locations to protect property and natural ecosystem growth.

Biologist and Associate Planner for the city’s open space parks Monique O'Conner says the extensive effort prioritizes the wellbeing on the environment.

“This project has been an ongoing collaboration between Fire and Parks and Recreation. We were able to reduce hazardous fuels in Stevens Park, while also removing invasives to allow the young, protected native species a chance to thrive. This is a great step towards active habitat management.”

Soon community members will have an opportunity to walk through the open space.

