UC academic workers strike enters fourth week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Thousands of academic employees remain on strike on 10 campuses

Hundreds of them work as UCSB where they chalk up the issues to a lack of living wages and benefits.

Although the University of California system agreed to increase wages for post doctoral and academic researchers they have not settled on a contract with student employees or student researchers

In an earlier statement the UC said they were trying to prevent the strike from impacting students

But they are crossing or passing by picket lines to get to class and finals before winter break.

"I've seen a lot of people outside protesting when it comes to this with signs that say the UC is unfair and only one of my courses has actually been stopped altogether he all gave us like a good grade so i am not too upset about it but at the same time it has impacted a lot of people," said UCSB freshman Olayinka Bossa.

Those on strike say there has been push back from some undergrads

But they believe their struggle will benefit those who work their way through grad school someday.

In the state capitol police cited workers holding a sit on Monday

Striking workers said they will picket in parking lots in the mornings and on other parts of campus in the afternoons.

