Laura Capps starts Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors District 2 County Supervisor position early

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Laura Capps has been sworn in early as County Supervisor for the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors District 2 replacing Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart.

Capps was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill Hart's vacant seat and is set to begin a four-year term on Jan. 10, 2023.

Supervisor Capps expressed gratitude and excitement to serve the community she was born in targeting specific issues.

“I have worked in and around all levels of government for my entire career. I understand deeply that

my role is to help make people's lives better, as best I can. Thankfully, I have a stellar team already in

place. From day one, our work will center on the children of our county and their future.”

Laura Capps is no stranger to serving the Santa Barbara community having served on the Santa Barbara Unified School District since 2016. An official swearing-in ceremony will occur on Capps official first day in January.