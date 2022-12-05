Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
County-wide Toys for Tots donation boxes ready for holiday season

County of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Toys for Tots drop-off boxes are ready for donations from the public.

County officials said drop-offs are located at any Santa Barbara County fire station, as well as in the lobby of the County Administration building at 105 E. Anapamu St.

Donations of unwrapped toys still in their boxes are accepted anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., every day of the week.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will be Topping Off the Box at their next meeting on Dec. 13.

Boxes will be collected on Dec. 15, and the toys will be gifted to local children in need through the Unity Shoppe.

