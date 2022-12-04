Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 4:33 pm
Published 4:29 pm

“You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son

"You Are Not Alone" features local story of father and son

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Mental Wellness Center and NAMi (National Alliance on Mental Illness ) hosted a book signing over the weekend..

The book entitled "You are Not Alone" was written by Dr. Ken Duckworth.

It is about mental health and illness journeys.

It features real stories including the story of a local father named George Kaufman and his son.

Chaucer's sponsored the event and also has the book for sale at its State Street book store.

For more information visit https://nami.org or chaucersbooks.com

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content