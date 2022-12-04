“You Are Not Alone” includes story of local father and son

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Mental Wellness Center and NAMi (National Alliance on Mental Illness ) hosted a book signing over the weekend..

The book entitled "You are Not Alone" was written by Dr. Ken Duckworth.

It is about mental health and illness journeys.

It features real stories including the story of a local father named George Kaufman and his son.

Chaucer's sponsored the event and also has the book for sale at its State Street book store.

For more information visit https://nami.org or chaucersbooks.com