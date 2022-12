SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A longtime member of the Rancheros Visitadores (visiting ranchers) social club marked his 95th birthday over the weekend by riding his horse from Montecito to Summerland.

Jim Andros did the solo ride on his horse Nugget to The Nugget Steak House in Summerland with little fanfare.

His friends Donny Heddon and Dennis Pozzebon asked him to pose for some birthday pictures.

Happy Birthday Jim.