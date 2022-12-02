Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 9:31 am

Santa Barbara County Fire remind drivers to remain cautious in the rain as firefighters respond to two car accidents Friday morning

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Two separate car accidents occurred early Friday morning temporarily closing one lane on Highway 101 near the Gaviota rest stop area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire responded to the accidents around 5:56 a.m. There were no reported injuries in either accident, but one car required removal from the road.

Santa Barbara County officials urge drivers to exercise caution and drive with intent to get to your destination safely in the rain.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
car accident
KEYT
rain
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content