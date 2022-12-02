Santa Barbara County Fire remind drivers to remain cautious in the rain as firefighters respond to two car accidents Friday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Two separate car accidents occurred early Friday morning temporarily closing one lane on Highway 101 near the Gaviota rest stop area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBC Fire responded to the accidents around 5:56 a.m. There were no reported injuries in either accident, but one car required removal from the road.

Santa Barbara County officials urge drivers to exercise caution and drive with intent to get to your destination safely in the rain.