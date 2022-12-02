Skip to Content
Lompoc holiday parade proceeds despite rain

LOMPOC, Calif. – While some local area holiday parades have been postponed, such as Goleta's Santa Cruz Market parade, Lompoc officials have confirmed that their holiday parade is still on.

The city of Lompoc confirms its city parade is happening no matter the circumstances.

"We are happy to share the Lompoc Christmas parade is on for tonight. We want to encourage those who come out to dress warm. Thanks for helping us share the word with our community, and we hope to see you tonight along the parade route!"

