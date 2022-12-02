Legal window closes this month for survivors of clergy child sex abuse

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new round of lawsuits centered on clergy child sex abuse accusations was made public this week in Northern California.

A separate Franciscan abuse lawsuit was filed this week in Santa Barbara. The local case involves a 66-year-old survivor and is linked to accusations stemming from decades ago. Documents show the man lived in Santa Barbara or Alameda as a child at the time of the alleged abuse.

The larger list of accusations entails 116 lawsuits filed in Alameda County. It names 80 Catholic clergy members accused of child sex abuse.

Tim Hale, a Santa Barbara attorney with Nye, Stirling, Hale & Miller, has spent decades representing survivors of child sex abuse across the country and here at home. The majority of the cases are linked to an institutional cover-up.

Hale said it is not yet known if any of the accused clergy members in this latest list have local ties as the assignment listings have not been released.

"The critical part of that information is that the window is closing on December 31," said Hale. "So, to that extent that there are survivors out there who are still thinking about and wrestling with the idea of coming forward and speaking publicly, they have 30 days to make that decision. Really, they need to make that decision sooner."

Hale said there is a "high probability" that some of the clergy names will have local ties; registry locations are expected to be released "any day."

The former Saint Anthony's Seminary in Santa Barbara was considered "ground zero" for the child abuse sex scandal that rocked the Catholic Church in the 1990's.

Many of those cases are still ongoing.