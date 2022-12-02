Goleta holiday parade postponed due to potential rain

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Cruz Market Goleta holiday parade originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 has been rescheduled to Dec. 10 due to a high chance of rain.

The parade will use the same route and begin at 6 p.m.

Road closures for both vehicles and e-bikes will begin at 5 p.m. and will reopen around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Public parking will be available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Ave.

Vehicles parked in the parade route will be cited and towed.

For additional information about the parade and to follow for any updates click here.