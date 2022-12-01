Local fishing boat beached, operator rescued and transported to local hospital

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A 25 to 30 foot long commercial fishing vessel, named the Martha Jane, ran ashore last night on Mesa Lane Beach after its single operator was trapped by equipment.

The operator was rescued by Santa Barbara City firefighters and then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance for moderate to severe injuries.

The status and identity of the occupant remain unknown.

After the Martha Jane's operator was trapped, the vessel collided with another fishing boat in the area and eventually ran ashore while actively monitored by Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and a U. S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Both the Martha Jane and the other boat involved are commercial fishing vessels based out of Santa Barbara Harbor.

The Martha Jane was removed from the beach around 5 a.m. Thursday and transported into Harbor Patrol custody for further investigation.