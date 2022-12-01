Freedom warming centers open in both North and South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Freedom warming centers will open at multiple locations in both North and South Santa Barbara county from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In North county, Peace Lutheran at 1000 West Ocean Ave. in Lompoc and Grogan Center at 1155 West Rancho Verde in Santa Maria.

In South county, Trinity Episcopal Church at 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria Community Church at 1111 Vallecito Rd. in Carpinteria.

For additional information, the warming center hotline is (805) 324-2372.