Firefighters and air assistance respond to paraglider down at Gibraltar Rd

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are currently responding to a paraglider down on Gibraltar Rn, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the paraglider has traumatic injuries and other first responders such as SB City Fire, AMR and Search and Rescue are assisting on scene.

The paraglider was down about 300 to 400 yards below the Gibraltar paraglider launch pad, according to Safechuck.

ParagliderDown: Gibraltar Rd. SB. 300’ below launch site. FF Paramedics treating patient/ Helicopter Hoist Rescue in Operation. 29yo male w/ traumatic injuries. SBC, STB, ASU Copt 4, SAR, ambulance on scene. Incident is active. CT 2:15pm pic.twitter.com/8Cm99wdqcu — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 1, 2022

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.