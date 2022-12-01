Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 3:04 pm

Firefighters and air assistance respond to paraglider down at Gibraltar Rd

Image by JackieLou DL from Pixabay

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters are currently responding to a paraglider down on Gibraltar Rn, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck said the paraglider has traumatic injuries and other first responders such as SB City Fire, AMR and Search and Rescue are assisting on scene.

The paraglider was down about 300 to 400 yards below the Gibraltar paraglider launch pad, according to Safechuck.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Gibraltar
KEYT
paraglider down
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content