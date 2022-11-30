Trespasser on-campus places Carpinteria Middle School on brief lockdown

CARPINTERIA, Calif.– Carpinteria Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown around 9:21 a.m. after Santa Barbara Sheriff's responded to a trespasser and possible threat on-campus.

Deputies arrived on site and placed the school on an immediate lockdown. Law enforcement reports that deputies located the trespasser off-campus and declared the lockdown no longer necessary.

There is no further threat to CMS staff, administration, and students. No arrests, injuries, or exact details of the incident have been released by SB Sheriff's Department.