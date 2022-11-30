Montecito Water District urges water conservation ahead of Thursday rainfall

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Montecito Water District urges the public to conserve water ahead of and after Thursday's expected rain.

Montecito Water District's Water Conservation Coordinator Mike Clark shares water conservation tips and steps residents should be taking to reduce water use.

Residents should refrain from watering their lawns or any landscaping before and after an expected rain to avoid wasting water, as the plants will benefit from the natural shower.

Montecito Water District says "After rainfall of 1/2 inch or more, irrigation on lawns may be stopped for 2-3 weeks this time of year, possibly even longer. Water Conservation is a California Way of Life: Water savings is particularly needed due to severe and extreme drought conditions throughout Santa Barbara County and Statewide."

Find more information on drought efforts and more on water conservation here.