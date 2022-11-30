Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher and class hold pajama day and drive raising 39 pajama sets for Transition House

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Franklin Elementary School third-grade teacher Leon Lewandowski and his students collected 39 new pajama sets for infants in the 13th annual Scholastic Books "Great Bedtime Story Pajama Drive".

The pajama sets will be donated to clothe children aged six months to one year olds at local family homeless shelter Transition House.

Third-grade students not only donated, but got to have a pajama reading day themselves at school where Mr. Lewandowski read them books and the students got individual time to read alone or to each other.

"Although this was on a Wednesday," said Lewandowski, "the class discussed Giving Tuesday the day before and how their contributions were a part of a worldwide effort to help others."