Firefighter support networks and resources dedicate January to Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As we end the year, the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network have designated the first month of the new year as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.

348 of the 469 names added at the 2022 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial for line-of-duty deaths were from occupational cancer.

The month-long campaign includes factsheets, training briefs and survivor stories to focus on the scope of cancer in the profession and to help departments reduce the risk for the now leading cause of death among fire fighters.

“As we continue to learn more about the link between firefighting and cancer, it is more important than ever that we take steps to minimize the risk fire fighters face every single day,” explains FCSN CEO Bryan Frieders, “The science around fire fighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer.”