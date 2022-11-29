Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday.

The five-day burn will target 400 acres of sage scrub and oak woodland to reduce vegetation wildfire threats near the residential communities of Woodstock Ranch, Oak Trail Estates, and Midland School.

Due to its proximity to a housed population, residents can expect residual smoke in the evening hours into the morning and will be able to see smoke in the area for the duration of the burn.

SBC Fire and SBCAPCD recommend limiting outdoor activities, closing windows and doors, and remaining inside during burn days. Officials urge caution to the community to be alert for symptoms of smoke exposure such as shortness of breath and wheezing especially for older adults and children.

The exact location of the burn is 5100 Figueroa Mountain Rd.