Local Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center doctor set to receive award for women’s healthcare advocacy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Chapter of The Association of Women in Communications announced Dr. Katrina Mitchell as this year's recipient of the Lois Phillips Founder's Award for her advocacy work in women's health.

Dr. Mitchell not only is a breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider at Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, but also has written and published "Physician Guide to Breastfeeding" to assist breastfeeding families seeking professional medical advice and information during the pandemic.

Founding the Women's Health Collective, Dr. Mitchell continues to be an active community healthcare advocate. The collective met for the first time in October of this year and over 100 women prepare community needs assessment findings and present those findings to local health care leaders.

The award recognizes a female healthcare professional who has contributed innovative forward-thinking ideas and has made a public impact on current issues in women's medicine.

Members of the AWC-SB and guests will recognize Dr. Mitchell and her leadership on Dec. 14 at the chapter’s holiday reception.