Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 12:25 pm

Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. 

Residents can apply for state grants up to $3,000 to offset the cost of fortifying one's homes to prepare for earthquakes. Based on income, some Santa Barbara residents may qualify for supplemental grants, which can cover the entire costs of protecting one's home when combined with the state grants.

Find more information and apply here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
earthquake prevention
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content