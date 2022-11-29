Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes.

Residents can apply for state grants up to $3,000 to offset the cost of fortifying one's homes to prepare for earthquakes. Based on income, some Santa Barbara residents may qualify for supplemental grants, which can cover the entire costs of protecting one's home when combined with the state grants.

Find more information and apply here.