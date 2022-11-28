Santa Barbara County hosts sleeping bag drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County hosts a sleeping bag drive for homeless individuals in the community from now until Dec 12.

Santa Barbara community members can donate sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves and backpacks at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office at 1100 Anacapa Street.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara office. If located in Santa Maria, donations can be made at 312-P East Cook Street Building A throughout the drive's duration.

Those in need of the donated items will need to attend a distribution event on Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

For more information contact the County Public Defender’s office in Santa Barbara at (805) 568-3470 or in Santa Maria at (805) 346-7500.