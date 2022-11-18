Santa Barbara Public Library children’s section reopens to the public during construction period

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Families can now access the children's library at Santa Barbara Public Library for the first time since construction began to maintain, improve, and upgrade the library's infrastructure.

Children can now browse through the library's selection, play with educational toys, and even have space to sit down and read while there.

Weekly SB Public Library programs including literary reading programs, science-based youth groups, and more will remain off-site taking place at nearby parks.

Construction of the major undertaking to update the library is set the finish by late summer of fall of 2023.

Additional information on free community programs, updates on the progress of construction, and to follow the reopening of major areas in the library visit SBPLibrary.org.