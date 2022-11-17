Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 8:02 pm
Published 7:03 pm

Vehicle rollover catches fire on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd

rollover crash caught on fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A vehicle rollover crash caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 154 near Paradise Rd according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and County Fire are on the scene according to CHP.

The car fire spread to brush along the highway, burning 50x 50 ft according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped as of 7:11 p.m., but Highway 154 still remains closed in both directions.

Safechuck said there was one man in critical condition with burn injuries and was transported to cottage hospital Safechuck said He was pulled from the vehicle by a female bystander and was also transported for smoke inhalation.

CHP first reported the crash at 6:31 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

