Paraglider down with moderate injuries rescued by helicopter near East Camino Cielo
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A paraglider down with moderate injuries was rescued by helicopter in the area of East Camino Cielo on Thursday afternoon according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The paraglider, a 37-year-old woman, was unable to gain altitude and made contact with brush with sudden grounding according to County Fire.
First responders treated her and hoisted her up to the helicopter with the assistance of Search and Rescue and ambulance.
The call time for this accident was 11:27 a.m.
Paraglided Down: Area of East Camino Cielo, SB. 37 yo female w/moderate injuries. Paraglider unable to gain altitude making contact with brush, w/sudden grounding. Pt treated by FF/PM’s/hoist rescued w/ASU Copt.4 to SBCH. Assisted by Search & Rescue & ambulance. CT 11:27 pic.twitter.com/Tdoo95H4cB— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) November 17, 2022