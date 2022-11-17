Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Paraglider down with moderate injuries rescued by helicopter near East Camino Cielo

SB County Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A paraglider down with moderate injuries was rescued by helicopter in the area of East Camino Cielo on Thursday afternoon according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The paraglider, a 37-year-old woman, was unable to gain altitude and made contact with brush with sudden grounding according to County Fire.

First responders treated her and hoisted her up to the helicopter with the assistance of Search and Rescue and ambulance.

Santa Barbara County Fire

The call time for this accident was 11:27 a.m.

