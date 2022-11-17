Skip to Content
Organic Soup Kitchen partners with DoorDash to expand SoupMeal delivery

Organic Soup Kitchen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Organic Soup Kitchen announced it teamed up with DoorDash to expand delivery of SoupMeals to Santa Barbara residents.

The organization said that it is the first nonprofit in Santa Barbara County to partner with DoorDash on their program, Project Dash, increasing national access to nutrition and food security.

“We are thrilled to have DoorDash delivering SoupMeals in the community,” said Andrea Slaby, Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen. “Our partnership with DoorDash will allow us to increase our distribution and focus on seeking funds for ingredients, packaging and labor to make additional SoupMeals.” 

For more information, visit: organicsoupkitchen.org.

