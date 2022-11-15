Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Dojo participates in national Thanksgiving Basket Brigade for twelfth year in a row

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Dojo will be hosting its 12th consecutive basket brigade Saturday ensuring families without the means to have a classic meal this Thanksgiving.

All community members of the school are participating to fund donations to purchase traditional Thanksgiving foods to assemble for families of five.

Each basket will include turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, butter, and pie and will be delivered to families this weekend ahead of the holiday.

To participate in the basket assembly process the dojo invites all to join at 122 E. Gutierrez Street this Saturday as they work to organize the meals for an estimated 200 families.

Owner and Chief Instructor of SB Dojo Master Austin Cutris is excited to continue the tradition of giving back to the community.

"This year is our twelfth-year to feed others that can use a hand, and we continue our tradition of providing complete Thanksgiving meals to local families that otherwise might not be able to celebrate and enjoy the holiday. As a martial arts school, we believe that it is our responsibility to help others and make our community a better place to live for everyone. This is one simple way for us to express gratitude for the blessings of this past year.”

