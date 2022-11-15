Organic Soup Kitchen celebrates 13 years of service in the Santa Barbara community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Organic Soup Kitchen celebrates its 13th anniversary feeding Santa Barbara County community members.

The only organization of its kind in Santa Barbara provides nutritious meals to cancer patients, the chronically ill, and low-income residents.

In the last year, the organization has served more than 20,000 residents.

“Our 13 year anniversary was an opportunity to thank our community partners and supporters who continue to help us ensure that everyone in our community has access to the nutrition they deserve," said Chief Operating Officer at Organic Soup Kitchen Andrea Slaby.

Organic Soup Kitchen is at the forefront of providing home meals to those battling cancer.