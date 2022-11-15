Dunn students visit Goleta theater to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on weekend field trip

GOLETA, Calif.– Private boarding school Dunn School took 70 students, teachers, and community members to watch the sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Sunday.

The initiative to return to the movies is an attempt by the school administration to rebuild the community lost in the pandemic.

Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven elaborated further on the after school filed trip effort.

“Watching a movie together is an intimate act of community building, and to come together over a film that has a core message centered on the importance of building community and connection across difference makes for a powerful moment. Wakanda is symbolic of what I want Dunn to be, a vibrant and diverse community that’s committed to uplifting each other. That’s why we offered to take the whole school to see it. Dunn Forever.”