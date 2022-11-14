Vitalant gives blood donors amazon gift cards for entire month of November

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Non-profit blood services provider Vitalant offers all November donors a $10 amazon gift card upon a blood donation to increase blood supply at local hospitals ahead of the holidays.

All eligible donors are encouraged to donate, not only for the guaranteed amazon gift card but also for a chance to enter a raffle to win one of five $500 gift cards and help the community.

The universal blood Type-O is the most in-demand in emergency rooms because it can be distributed quickly without having to take the time to determine a patient's blood type in a life-threatening situation.

Vitalant wants to remind the community there is no prescribed waiting period between receiving a COVID-19 booster or flu shot and donating blood.

Visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app, or call 877-258-4825 to check your eligibility and schedule your appointment to donate now.

Or attend the following upcoming blood drives to contribute.