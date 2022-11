SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m.

The 70-year-old surfer had to be pulled to shore after losing consciousness and experiencing cardiac arrest. An off-duty RN/nurse bystander performed CPR on the surfer.

The surfer was pronounced dead at the scene.