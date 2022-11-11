L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice.

Locals, tourists, and residents alike can enjoy an authentic taste of Italy located in the historic Ember Mill building on State Street.

Owner Francesco Zimone founded the restaurant franchise in 2019 and is excited to expand to the central coast.

“Our cozy new location is equally on par with the authentic flavors diners could expect whilst eating in Italy, without having to leave this beautiful beach town. I for one, have fallen in love with the Mediterranean-style architecture of the city, and hope that our Naples style dining will add to Santa Barbara’s already rich and diverse dining community."

Try 152-year-old recipes with imported Italian ingredients like the Italian classic Gnocco Fritto, a deep-fried pizza dough and stuffed with burrata, prosciutto and arugula.

You can expect to see L’antica Pizzeria da Michele at local events like the gelato festival where they will have a gelato cart.