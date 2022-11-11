CSU Channel Islands hosts Native American social in honor of Native American Heritage Month

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif.– In honor of Native American Heritage Month, CSU Channel Islands hosted a social gathering featuring Native American crafts, traditional food displays, and information on the Chumash tribe Wednesday.

The two-hour event highlighted the original keepers of the land and territory Santa Barbara and the Channel Islands sit on, the Chumash tribe.

Participants were able to hear from Native American speakers, witness, and make bead bracelets and medicine pouches.