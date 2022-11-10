51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Carpinteria Middle School staff reported the incident to Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey who spoke to a young witness who provided a thorough account and a description of the potential kidnapper.

The description of the man led patrol deputies to a motel in the same 5500 block as the attempted kidnapping.

The Santa Barbara man was taken into custody Thursday by CRD Dickey along with patrol deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit who took the man into custody after a brief attempt to flee arrest.

Police officials booked the man on attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, obstructing a peace officer, and an outstanding domestic abuse warrant. Bail has been set at $150,000.