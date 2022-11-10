Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 6:21 pm

51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Carpinteria Middle School staff reported the incident to Community Resource Deputy Bryan Dickey who spoke to a young witness who provided a thorough account and a description of the potential kidnapper.

The description of the man led patrol deputies to a motel in the same 5500 block as the attempted kidnapping.

The Santa Barbara man was taken into custody Thursday by CRD Dickey along with patrol deputies and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit who took the man into custody after a brief attempt to flee arrest.

Police officials booked the man on attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, obstructing a peace officer, and an outstanding domestic abuse warrant. Bail has been set at $150,000.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
attempted kidnapping
Carpinteria
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Sheriff

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content