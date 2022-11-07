Santa Barbara County Public Health issues rain advisory to avoid waterways countywide Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a rain advisory recommending the community avoid water activities for at least three days after rainfall to minimize the danger of stormwater runoff to public health for countywide beaches Monday.

Rainfall expected to last until Wednesday heightens the community risk of coming in contact with untreated rainwater in local creeks, beaches, and waterways while partaking in water activities like swimming and surfing.

Those that ingest and come in contact with bacteria-filled rainwater are at higher risk of developing rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The public health department cautions staying away from water near drainpipes and outfall areas.

Shellfish farmers should wait at least ten days after rainfall to harvest their catch.