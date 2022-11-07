Santa Barbara County educators celebrated in 9th annual a Salute to Teachers Gala Saturday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Over 300 Santa Barbara TK-12 educators gathered to be recognized in the ninth annual "Salute to Teachers" gala Saturday.
Various awards were presented to county educators from Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year to distinguished New Educator awards.
Joanna Hendrix, a deaf education teacher, received the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year award and expressed gratitude for the families that entrust the safety and education of their children to her.
"To my former and current students, their parents, and those yet to come, thank you. Thank you for allowing me into your homes, for sharing your culture, your language, and your dreams. For partnering with me and trusting me along the way. Thank you to the deaf adults and community members who have supported my students and showed them the possibility of what is yet to come.”
The full list of awards can be found below and all acceptance remarks found here.
- 2023 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year Joanna Hendrix - SBCEO Deaf Education Regional Program in Orcutt Union School District
- 2023 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year Jennifer Peterson - Cabrillo High School/Lompoc Unified School District
- 2022-23 Distinguished Mentors
- Cara Leach - Foothill School/Goleta Union School District
- Christina Roessler - Peabody Charter School
- Alyssa Spanier - Solvang School/Solvang School District
- 2022-23 Distinguished New Educators
- Crystal Guzman - El Camino Jr. High School/Santa Maria-Bonita School District
- Elsy Mora Zambrano - La Colina Jr. High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District
- Kendall Stevens - La Cumbre Jr. High School/Santa Barbara Unified School District