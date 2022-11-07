Santa Barbara County educators celebrated in 9th annual a Salute to Teachers Gala Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Over 300 Santa Barbara TK-12 educators gathered to be recognized in the ninth annual "Salute to Teachers" gala Saturday.

Various awards were presented to county educators from Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year to distinguished New Educator awards.

Joanna Hendrix, a deaf education teacher, received the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year award and expressed gratitude for the families that entrust the safety and education of their children to her.

"To my former and current students, their parents, and those yet to come, thank you. Thank you for allowing me into your homes, for sharing your culture, your language, and your dreams. For partnering with me and trusting me along the way. Thank you to the deaf adults and community members who have supported my students and showed them the possibility of what is yet to come.”

The full list of awards can be found below and all acceptance remarks found here.