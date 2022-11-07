Local Republican and Democratic Party volunteers make final push for votes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rain hasn't put a damper on the campaign volunteers making a final push for votes.

Santa Barbara County Republican Party Secretary Julie Bishchoff said, "It is very busy, there are lots of phone calls, we have great volunteers and we are trying to make sure that everybody who hasn't voted gets out and votes."

Bischoff spent the day working at the Republican Headquarters near Target in Santa Barbara.

She said they know who has voted so they aren't wasting time on any calls.

At the Democratic headquarters off the 100 block of E. Carrillo Street volunteer coordinator Riley DeWitt said, "Locally I am feeling good, nationwide I am terrified. "

She spent the evening welcoming volunteers and setting them up with phone numbers to call.

"We ran a really good campaign and we are just trying to get people to vote, at this point only 28 percent of people in Santa Barbara County have voted so far so that is our main push get out there and vote."

We will hear more from volunteers about the final push for their candidates tonight on the news.