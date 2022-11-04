Santa Barbara County asks for public feedback on transit services

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking the public for any feedback on local transit services.

SBCAG said it encourages the public to share comments or concerns about bus systems, dial-a-ride and paratransit services in the county, or express needs for new or expanded services in the county.

There are two posted surveys available for the public until Dec. 9, one in English (available by clicking here), and one in Spanish (available here).

The association will also hold an unmet transit needs listening session from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, via Zoom Webinar. SBCAG provided the following details for the webinar:

Webinar ID: 889 5904 1577; Passcode: 799248; OR

889 5904 1577; 799248; OR Telephone: (669) 900-9128

(669) 900-9128 *Spanish-language interpretation services available

In addition, organizers said the public can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org.

Comments provided through any of these options will be shared with local decision makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects, according to SBCAG.